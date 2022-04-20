Journalist says two Spurs first-teamers could be sold this summer

Tottenham Hotspur could lose two first-team players this summer.

That is the view of reliable journalist Alasdair Gold, who has claimed the Lilywhites could part ways with Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn.

Speaking recently on the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham podcast, Gold said: “There was a couple of times he did classic Lucas, where he ran past maybe one person and just gave the ball straight to the opposition. I think Bergwijn sees that and he probably thinks, ‘What? What have I got to do to get on that pitch earlier?’

“Lucas isn’t proving why he deserves to come on. There’s a part of me that is starting to wonder whether both end up going in the summer. I’m starting to wonder that.

“If I’m Steven Bergwijn, I don’t stick around next season. I don’t. Because I’ve got, in Ajax – especially if they match the bid that Spurs want – Ajax are desperate to get Steven Bergwijn back to the Netherlands. He will start every single match for them. I could totally understand if he felt, ‘yeah, I want to go back and be truly loved at a club.’”

Bergwijn has recently been linked with a shock switch to Manchester United with incoming new manager Erik ten Hag reportedly keen to be reunited with his former winger.

Elsewhere, Moura, whose deal expires in 2024, has barely featured under new boss Antonio Conte so a move this summer probably wouldn’t come as a huge shock to fans.