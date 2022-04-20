Jurgen Klopp hails counter-press as best he can remember in United demolition

Anfield revelled in Liverpool’s 4-0 victory over rivals Manchester United on Tuesday night, on a night to be enjoyed by Liverpool’s fans, players and coaching staff alike.

“The fans are smart, they know things like this don’t happen too often,” said manager Jurgen Klopp after the match, speaking to SkySports.

Before the match Klopp had been complementary of his compatriot, claiming that Ralf Rangnick was doing good work for the future of Manchester United. Yet in his post-match interview he admitted that Rangnick’s choice to go for five defenders at the back was risky, even if he understood it.

“I understand completely the reason for it, the only problem is when you are not used to playing it and you play a team like us, who is pretty flexible in attack, who is pretty direct after winning the ball.”

Regardless of what the other team did, Liverpool were in fine fettle and Klopp reflected that, saying it was as good as it’s ever been in terms of their counter-press.

“I thought our counter-press was second to none, I can’t remember better games, it’s unbelievable how we won balls back.”

“If you lose the ball against us in these moments, with the speed we have and the desire the boys showed, that’s how we scored the first goal.”

Explaining the events of the match, there was fitting simplicity to Klopp’s summation, which mirrored the ease with which Liverpool destroyed their opponents.

“A really good game, we scored wonderful goals and everybody is happy.”