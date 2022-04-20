Man United set to raid Ajax for 22-year-old attacker valued at over £50m

Manchester United will turn their attention to signing one of Ajax’s most exciting talents once Erik ten Hag is confirmed as the club’s new permanent manager.

That’s according to a recent report from The Sun, who claims ten Hag is eager to bring winger Antony with him to Old Trafford in time for next season.

It has also been noted that reaching an agreement with Ajax should be relatively straightforward, especially if the Red Devils make a realistic offer of more than £50m.

Antony, 22, has emerged as one of the Netherlands’ most exciting forwards and after directly contributing to 22 goals in 33 games so far this season, the Brazil international is proving he is prolific too.

Crediting his time so far in Amsterdam, the 22-year-old, who spoke to the club’s official website after his gold medal win with Brazil at last year’s Olympics, said: “Playing for Ajax meant I was able to win gold at the Olympics. I am so grateful to Ajax and have really come to love this great club.”

The South American has three years left on his contract and should his proposed transfer to Old Trafford materialise, he is likely to become the first big-name signing of the ten Hag era.