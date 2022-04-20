Mbappe urging PSG to sign £95m Man United star

Paris-Saint Germain is desperate to extend Kylian Mbappe’s contract and could use Manchester United’s Paul Pogba as ammunition to convince the winger to sign on the dotted line.

That’s according to reports in Europe, which claim Mbappe is urging his employers to bring Pogba to the Parc des Princes once his contract expires at Old Trafford at the end of the season.

Pogba’s latest outing came during the Red Devils’ 4-0 thumping against rivals Liverpool in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

Goals from Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane and a brace from Mo Salah were more than enough to down Ralf Rangnick’s shell-shocked men, who failed to land a single glove on their rampant opponents.

Although named in his manager’s starting 11, Pogba managed just 10-minutes before being forced to withdraw after injuring his thigh muscle.

Now set for a spell on the sidelines, with just five games left in this season’s Premier League, the French midfielder could well have played his last ever game for United.

Since rejoining United from Juventus in 2016, four years after he first departed, in a deal worth a staggering £95m, Pogba has gone on to feature in 233 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 90 goals along the way.