Newcastle and West Ham among five clubs interested in Euros 2020 winner

Newcastle United and West Ham are both interested in signing Torino striker Andrea Belotti.

That’s according to reports in Italy which claim the experienced striker, who will be out of contract this summer, has as many as five top clubs chasing his signature.

Both the Magpies and the Hammers are interested in luring the 28-year-old to the Premier League with fellow Serie A trio Atalanta, Roma and Inter Milan also keen to keep him in Serie A.

Although Belotti has remained a mainstay in Torino’s first team since he joined seven years ago, the end of the season looks to be the time that fans will see their captain move on.

The Premier League appears to be the striker’s preferred destination and that is likely to prompt a head-to-head battle between Eddie Howe and David Moyes.

Since joining Torino in 2015, Belotti has gone on to feature in 247 games, in all competitions, directly contributing to 138 goals along the way.

The 28-year-old forward also featured for Italy during last summer’s delayed Euros – a competition the country went on to win after beating England in a closely contested final.