Newcastle move into the lead for €72million Man United and Arsenal target

The race for Darwin Nunez will be one of the most-watched transfer sagas this summer, as several clubs chase the Benfica striker’s signature, who is valued at €72million by the Portuguese side according to the Daily Mail.

Manchester United, Arsenal, West Ham and Liverpool are all clubs said to be interested in the striker according to the Mail and Paris Saint-German have also joined the race recently, which was reported by Todofichajes.

Amongst all of these clubs, Newcastle have now taken the lead according to TodoFichajes, the same source who reported PSG’s interest.

Núñez is said to be a dream transfer for the Magpies, who are planning the next steps of their development carefully,as they try to work their way up the Premier League table.

The Daily Mail reported that Newcastle have already offered €59million (£49million) to Benfica for the striker and it can only be assumed that this is just their starting offer.

The Magpies have an abundance of funds after their recent takeover and if they really want Nunez, they will have to pay up big, as it will be hard to convince the 22-year-old to join over clubs competing in the Champions League, whose offers will be similar to Newcastle’s.

This would be a massive coup for Eddie Howe and Newcastle, as the striker could be what Sergio Aguero was to Manchester City during their climb to the top of the English game.

Although they have taken the lead in the bidding for the striker, it will come down to the Uruguayan whether he wants to play Champions League football now or join the Magpie’s project.

Arsenal will need a replacement for Alexandre Lacazatte, who is set to leave the Gunners in the summer and the 22-year-old could be a solid partner for Ronaldo at Man United, who are looking to start fresh under Erik Ten Hag next season.

Nunez’s contract expires in the summer of 2025 and the young striker has scored a whopping 33 goals in 38 games this season for Benfica.