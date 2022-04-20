Newcastle United will need to stump up a hefty fee if they’re to prize striker Ivan Toney away from Brentford this summer.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Bees will demand a fee of at least £30m for Toney, who has netted 12 times in the Premier League so far this season.

The Magpies, led by manager Eddie Howe, are set to sign a new forward this summer with multiple reports suggesting the Geodies’ priority signing after Benfica’s Darwin Nunez rejected the chance to move to St James’ Park, is now Toney.

Since joining from Peterborough in 2020, Toney has gone on to feature in 84 games, in all competitions for Brentford, directly contributing to an impressive 62 goals along the way.