Pogba hurt after being booed by fans and is now set to leave Man United

Paul Pogba is increasingly likely to leave Manchester United when his contract expires at the end of the season and is in talks with Juventus and Real Madrid over a move.

Despite some bright moments here and there, Pogba has failed to live up to expectations since returning to Old Trafford in the summer of 2016 and after six years is now set to leave the Manchester club for a move abroad.

This failure has caused tension with some of the Old Trafford faithful and it was clearly shown at the weekend when the midfielder was booed and jeered by his own supporters, which has been said to have hurt the World Cup winner.

That is according to Sky Sports, who report that it is now increasingly likely that the 29-year-old will leave United when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The report also states that several clubs, including Real Madrid and Juventus, are in talks with Pogba’s representatives over signing him on a free transfer in the summer and it would be hard to see the Frenchman turn around from here.

Pogba has played for United 157 times in the Premier League, scoring 29 goals and assisting a further 38 for the Red Devils. The Frenchman won the League Cup and Europa League during his second spell at Old Trafford but that has certainly been underwhelming for the hype that surrounded the 29-year-old’s signing back in 2016.

A fresh start could be exactly what Pogba needs for his career, as the World Cup winner is still an incredible player. The midfielder needs a strong team around him, as he has with the French national team and a move to someone like Real Madrid could be exactly what the United man needs.

Pogba on his day can be one of the best midfielders in the world to watch and it’s a shame to see him perform the way he does for United. Whoever he goes to next, it would be hoped that they can bring the best out of the 29-year-old on a more consistent basis.