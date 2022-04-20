Video: Azpilicueta scores deft strikers finish to level crazy match

Azpilicueta has put Chelsea level at 2-2 in a crazy first half at Stamford Bridge with a lovely finish. 

Chelsea have been the better team in the tie but are struggling to deal with Arsenal’s counterattacks, which resulted in the Blues going 2-1 down.

In the goal which can be seen below, the Gunners lost the ball in a dangerous position; which resulted in Mount picking out his captain with a lovely ball, who finished with a deft touch that you’d expect from a striker.

It has been a very entertaining game at the Bridge and there are certainly more goals to come.

 

