Video: Azpilicueta scores deft strikers finish to level crazy match

Azpilicueta has put Chelsea level at 2-2 in a crazy first half at Stamford Bridge with a lovely finish.

Chelsea have been the better team in the tie but are struggling to deal with Arsenal’s counterattacks, which resulted in the Blues going 2-1 down.

In the goal which can be seen below, the Gunners lost the ball in a dangerous position; which resulted in Mount picking out his captain with a lovely ball, who finished with a deft touch that you’d expect from a striker.

??"???? ?? ??? ?????? ?? ? ???????!" ? What a first-half this is! César Azpilicueta makes it 2-2. pic.twitter.com/zGk4ecaF2A — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 20, 2022

It has been a very entertaining game at the Bridge and there are certainly more goals to come.