Video: Brilliant counter attack from Arsenal leads to tidy Smith-Rowe finish

Emile Smith-Rowe has given Arsenal back the lead in what is turning out to be a cracking game at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have been on top of the Gunners but the North London side have been a threat on the counter.

The move started with Xhaka playing out from his box, which eventually found its way out to Saka. The winger then found Odegaard inside, who laid it to Smith-Rowe for a lovely finish past Mendy, which can be seen below.

??????? ???? ?????! ? Emile Smith Rowe slots home with a tidy finish. What a game ? pic.twitter.com/49R49xU1pF — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 20, 2022

This could be a huge goal for the Gunners in their hunt for fourth but it is a long time to hold on for at Stamford Bridge.