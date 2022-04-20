Video: Chelsea captain Azpilicueta has confrontation with fan after giving away silly penalty

Chelsea suffered a 4-2 defeat to London rivals Arsenal on Wednesday night, which was a huge result for the Gunners in their hunt for a fourth-place finish in the Premier League and brings the Blue’s recent patch of form to an end.

The game was a very entertaining display from the two sides, in which Chelsea struggled with Arteta’s side’s counter-attacks and conceded some preventable goals on the night.

The most preventable was the Gunner’s fourth goal, in which Chelsea captain Azpilicueta made a silly foul on Saka, after a poor ball from Cedric meant the winger was most likely not a threat.

The 20-year-old stepped up himself to put the ball away and confirmed the victory for the Gunners.

After the match, the Chelsea captain seemed to confront a fan in the stands, who was clearly upset over the foul. The fan seemed to be telling the defender to show more fight, to which the 32-year-old didn’t respond well.

César Azpilicueta approaches Chelsea fans following their 4-2 defeat to Arsenal ? pic.twitter.com/cmeOjwcZvA — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 20, 2022

Although the fourth goal was the Chelsea captain’s fault, the defeat was a team effort and the Blue’s defence did not show up on the night. Although fans have the right to discuss their thoughts with players, it seems unfair to single out one person to blame, especially on this occasion.