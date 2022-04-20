Video: Nketiah gifted goal after Christensen howler

Eddie Nketiah has given Arsenal the lead in their crucial game with Chelsea as the Gunners seek to chase down Tottenham for the fourth spot in the Premier League.

Arsenal left-back Nuno Tavares hoofed the ball into the Chelsea half to relieve some pressure on the Gunners and it fell to Christensen who left his back pass short to Mendy.

Nketiah pounced on the opportunity and finished well past the Chelsea keeper, which can be seen below.

"??'? ? ????!" ? Arsenal take the lead against Chelsea through Eddie Nketiah. pic.twitter.com/WSxdP3oPmr — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 20, 2022

This would be a huge result for Arsenal if they hold on but it was against the run of play.