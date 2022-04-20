Video: Nketiah grabs his second with a chaotic lucky goal at the Bridge

Arsenal are back in front at Stamford Bridge and it is Eddie Nketiah again who is tormenting Chelsea in this huge game for the Gunners.

The move started after Azpilicueta gave the ball straight to Tavares with a missed placed pass and the Arsenal left-back then took advantage of that by crossing the ball in for the English striker.

The striker then took advantage of some poor defending before poking the ball past Mendy in the Chelsea goal to make it 3-2, which can be seen below.

EDDIE NKETIAH MAKES IT 3-2 TO ARSENAL! ? Arsenal in front for a third time! pic.twitter.com/vQh2IAGDhJ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 20, 2022

Can Arsenal hold on to this lead this time, as it could be huge for their season?