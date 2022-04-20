Video: Saka penalty secures huge three points for Arsenal after strange Azpilicueta foul

Arsenal have secured all three points at Stamford Bridge after a Bukayo Saka penalty gave Arsenal a 4-2 win over their London rivals.

The penalty came about after a strange decision from Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta, who decided to wrestle with Saka in the box whilst under zero threat from the 20-year-old winger, as Cedric’s ball wasn’t a good one.

"It's all kicking off!" ? Chelsea were left outraged at the decision to award a penalty. pic.twitter.com/0sUdWUlxES — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 20, 2022

That resulted in an easy penalty for the Gunners, in which the English youngster confidently stepped up himself to slot it into the right-hand side of the goal, which can be seen below.

????, ??? ??? ?????! ? Scenes of jubilation for Arsenal as Saka's penalty seals a 4-2 win against Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/PS2y7jBYtN — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 20, 2022

The win puts Arsenal level on points with Tottenham but the Gunners stay in fifth place on goal difference.

This should be an epic run in between the rivals, who meet in a huge game on May 12th.