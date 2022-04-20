Video: Werner equalizes for Chelsea after horrible deflection

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

Timo Werner’s purple patch for Chelsea continues after scoring the equalizer for Chelsea in their match against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge. 

Arsenal lost the ball in midfield after having it nicked from them by Ruben Loftus-Cheek and the ball landed straight at the feet of Werner.

In the goal, which can be seen below, the German cut in off the left before taking a shot, which deflected horribly off Granit Xhaka, leaving Ramsdale helpless in the goal.

This game means more to Arsenal but Chelsea have started it well.

More Stories Timo Werner

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.