West Ham star Andriy Yarmolenko admits there is 95% chance he will leave the club this summer.

The Hammers have the option to extend his contract for another year but at this point looks unlikely they will exercise the option.

The Ukraine international has made 36 appearances in all competitions this season for West Ham, helping the team reach Europa League semi-final with an extra-time goal against Sevilla.

“I think that 95 per cent, I will leave,” explains Yarmolenko, speaking for UA Tribuna.

“West Ham have the option of an extension (on my contract) for another year. But no one contacted me about this. I look forward to their decision in the next week or two.

“If not, my agent will deal with the issue of my future employment. We’ll see what the options are.”

Yarmolenko joined West Ham on July 2018 or an undisclosed fee, making a total of 80 appearances in all competitions for the Hammers.