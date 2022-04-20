“Without a doubt!” – Sky Sports reporter confirms Spurs defender will be at club next season

Although Tottenham Hotspur is expected to have a relatively busy summer transfer window, one player who looks set to stay with the club is defender Ben Davies.

Davies, 28, joined the Lilywhites in 2014 after leaving Swansea in a deal worth just shy of £12m.

Since his arrival in London, the Wales international has gone on to feature in 265 games, in all competitions, directly contributing to 28 goals along the way.

Although a fairly fringe player under previous managers such as Nuno Espirito Santo, Antonio Conte’s arrival at the mid-way point of this season has seen Davies emerge as an important first-team player.

Speaking to GiveMeSport recently about the possibility of fans seeing the 28-year-old stay with the club next season, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge said: “Ben Davies has done really well. He will be at Tottenham next season without a shadow of a doubt, he can play at left-back and left centre-back.”