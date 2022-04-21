Arsenal join the race for sought after Man United target

Across European football, there are not many players having a season as good as Christopher Nkunku, who has been on fire for RB Leipzig this campaign and has put Die Roten Bullen on course to win two trophies.

The 24-year-old has played 45 games this season and has an incredible 30 goals and 19 assists to his name, averaging a goal contribution every 0.9 games.

This has grabbed the attention of many clubs across Europe but according to Fichajes, there are only four teams in the fight for the Frenchman’s signature.

The main team that has been linked to the forward is Manchester United, but Arsenal, AC Milan and Inter Milan are also in the race.

United are set to appoint a new manager in Erik Ten Hag and a squad re-think is in order ahead of next season. Nkunku would be perfect for the Dutchman as he is used to playing in a pressing system and is a versatile forward, so he could play in any forward position depending on what formation the Ajax manager opts for.

As for Arsenal, they are the last to join the race for the forward and the Frenchman would be the perfect replacement for his countryman, Alexandre Lacazette, who is set to leave the club at the end of the season. Mikel Arteta likes to use Lacazette as a creator for the rest of his front line and Nkunku is no stranger to the false nine position, with the Leipzig man’s numbers suggesting that he is excelling in producing up top.

Both Milan clubs shouldn’t be a problem for the Premier League sides if they really want the Frenchman, as they have the financial muscle to outbid the Serie A sides.

Nkunku’s contract in Germany expires in 2023 and Leipzig hopes to keep the 24-year-old until then, but if a big bid comes in for the forward they will certainly accept it, as they would lose the Frenchman for free next year.

The Leipzig forward’s next destination could come down to whichever of the two is playing Champions League football next season and someone else entering the race can also not be ruled out.