Dortmund won’t sell Liverpool target this summer and hope to convince him to stay by signing younger brother

It is hard to believe that Jude Bellingham is only 18-years-old with all the fuss that surrounds the English midfielder. The youngster has been a star for Borussia Dortmund this season and is already a staple piece in Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

The midfielder plays with a maturity beyond his years and at just 18 years of age, it is crazy to say that he is ready to take the next step in his career. However, it will not be this summer.

Football Insider is reporting, that Borussia Dortmund have told Liverpool and Man United that Bellingham will not be sold this summer, as the German side have no intention of selling the youngster on top of Man City-bound Erling Haaland in the same window.

Instead, the Bundesliga side are working on extending the contract of the midfielder and hopes to convince him to stay by increasing his salary and also by signing his younger brother, the 16-year-old Birmingham winger Jobe Bellingham, reports Football Insider.

Bellingham’s contract in Germany runs until the summer of 2025, so any fee for the Dortmund midfielder next summer will need to be a big one, that’s if the English international doesn’t sign an extension and has a release clause inserted into his contract.

The 18-year-old has contributed six goals and 13 assists in 40 appearances for Dortmund this season and has displayed a full set of skills throughout the campaign.

Bellingham has been targeted by Liverpool to be the leader of their midfielder for the coming seasons, as they look to refresh an area of the pitch where there are a lot of ageing players.

The Reds don’t need the Englishman just yet, so this news that Dortmund won’t sell this summer suits them fine. The only worry for the Merseyside club would be that someone else swoops in with a massive offer and lures the 18-year-old away from Dortmund, and that wouldn’t be a surprise either considering how talented this young man is.