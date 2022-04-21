Erik Ten Hag announcement being prepared with Man United waiting on green light from Ajax

It hasn’t been a secret for a while now, that Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag would be in the hot seat at Manchester United next season and that is set to be official very soon with an announcement being prepared.

United sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjær back in November and Ralf Rangnick has been holding down the fort ever since but the German is now set to go upstairs as an advisor at the end of the season.

After looking at many candidates, which included the likes of Mauricio Pochettino, United have decided that Ten Hag is the man to lead them forward, a decision the club needs to make sure they have got right.

Manchester United have contracts and paperwork ready for Erik Ten Hag, having reached a full agreement with the Dutchman last Monday and all that is left is to get the go-ahead from Ajax to sign them.

Once that is complete, an official announcement should come soon according to Fabrizio Romano and it will be the start of a new era at Old Trafford, which United fans will hope brings some change.

The Manchester club have been a mess of late and looks set to miss out on Champions League football next season unless both Tottenham and Arsenal slip up between now and the end of the season.

The club’s hierarchy have made bad decision after bad decision, and after spending the most money of anyone in the Premier League, they are still miles behind the top two in the table.

Man United need to get this next managerial appointment right, as that person needs to put paper over the cracks as best as possible until everything behind the scenes is sorted out because the club will go nowhere until that is fixed.

The Red Devils will hope Ten Hag is that man, if not, who knows where the Manchester club goes from there.