Erik ten Hag confirmed as new manager of Manchester United on a three-year deal

Manchester United have announced that Erik ten Hag will be their new manager for next season and has signed a three-year deal with an option of a fourth at the Premier League club.

It was reported this morning by Fabrizio Romano, that all the paperwork was sorted and all the club was waiting on was the go-ahead from Ajax.

That approval has now been given by the Eredivisie side and the Dutchman is now the leader of a new era at Man United, in which the club has to get everything right in order to close the gap on the Premier League’s top two clubs.

??? The new First-Team Manager of Manchester United: Erik ten Hag.#MUFC || #WelcomeErik — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 21, 2022

United released a statement to announce the news, in which the club’s football director, John Murtough said: “During the past four years at Ajax, Erik has proved himself to be one of the most exciting and successful coaches in Europe, renowned for his team’s attractive, attacking football and commitment to youth.

“In our conversations with Erik leading up to this appointment, we were deeply impressed with his long-term vision for returning Manchester United to the level we want to be competing at, and his drive and determination to achieve that.

“We wish Erik the best of luck as he focuses on achieving a successful end to the season at Ajax and look forward to welcoming him to Manchester United this summer.”

Speaking on his appointment, ten Hag stated: “It is a great honour to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead. I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve.”

Ten Hag leaves Ajax after spending five years at the Amsterdam Arena, in which he led de Godenzonen to two Eredivisie titles and two Dutch Cups. The 52-year-old was also the mastermind of Ajax’s run to the Champions League semi-finals in 2019, which captured the imagination of the football world, who hoped the Dutch side could go on and win the tournament.

The Dutchman was chosen over managers such as Mauricio Pochettion and only time will tell if United have got this right.