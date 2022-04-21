Fabrizio Romano reveals Spurs now in talks over one of Europe’s best midfielders

Fabrizio Romano believes that Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans is set to leave the King Power in the summer and says Tottenham Hotspur are showing an interest in the possibility of signing the Belgian star.

The Italian journalist was speaking about the Belgian’s future at Leicester City on the latest edition of his Here We Go podcast, in which he said via This Is Futbol:

“Tielemans is going to leave Leicester at the end of the season, 100%. Many clubs interested, Tottenham included, but still nothing close. So Tottenham are not negotiating with Leicester at the moment or negotiating with Tielemans.

“They are exploring the situation, but for them, it’s really important to know if they will play Champions League football or not. So this is why for Tielemans it will take a few weeks before we will have updates – important updates.

“But it’s true that he’s a player on Tottenham’s radar. But there are, trust me, like five, six clubs in competition for Youri Tielemans.”

Tielemans has a contract with Leicester until 2023 and therefore if the Foxes want to get money for the Belgian international it will have to be this summer.

The 24-year-old has played for Leicester 114 times in the Premier League, scoring 18 goals with a further 16 assists since joining the club in 2019.

The Belgian is enjoying a solid campaign despite lacking some consistency at times and has a total of 10 goal contributions for the Foxes this season.

This would be a great signing for Spurs, who lack creative bodies in midfield at present. The Belgian also brings a bit of versatility, as he can play in every midfield position, which is a big bonus for Conte.

As Romano said, there are many clubs interested in the 24-year-old and this race could come down to something such as Champions League football, which Spurs still have some work to do to ensure.