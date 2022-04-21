‘Fans might be surprised’ – Reliable journalist makes bold claim on Leeds transfers

According to Dean Jones, Leeds United fans might be surprised by the type of signing Jesse Marsch will be able to sign in the coming transfer window.

The new manager will be looking to bring a few new names at Elland Road this summer, with RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol a key target.

Gvardiol is still being monitored by director of football Victor Orta despite missing out on the Croatian close to two years ago.

Marsch is reportedly also keen to sign his compatriots, Brenden Aaronson and Sergino Dest.

The upcoming change of ownership, which will see 49ers Enterprises gain 100 percent control of Leeds United by January 2024, could also have an impact on their summer plans this summer

“I think we might be surprised by the level of player that they end up signing in the summer. said Dean Jones.

“They know that they’ve got to get a lot, lot better for next season because the competition is going to get even tougher and they really can’t consider relegation at a time when they’re about to have all this investment coming from the 49ers.”