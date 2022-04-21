‘He is playing for his future’ – Alan Shearer gives verdict on Newcastle star

Alan Shearer says Miguel Almiron who scored against Crystal Palace last night is playing for his Newcastle United future. Almiron has started in Newcastle’s last three games which Eddie Howe’s men have won them all.

Shearer said that Almiron’s end product has been missing since he joined the club but he was pleased with the superbly taken goal last night.

“He is one of many players playing for their future, we know Newcastle will reinvest. One thing you can never throw at him is his work rate or attitude, which is always superb,” Shearer told Match of the Day.

“His crossing and finishing, you can throw at him. But not tonight. That has been missing from him, his number of goals has never been good enough. He now has until the end of the season to prove he deserves to stay.”

Reports this month said Newcastle were willing to sell Almiron for less than half the £21million they paid. It remains to be seen whether Almiron will be staying beyond summer but he has still a lot of convincing to do between now and the end of the season.