Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp says Man UTD should go all in for the services of Declan Rice this summer.

New Man UTD manager Erik ten Haag will surely be looking for a midfielder when transfer window opens and Redknapp believes Rice ticks all the boxes to be a hit at Old Trafford.

“West Ham fans won’t thank me for it,” he said.

“You want good honest great pros who can really play, people like Declan Rice. That’s the market they’ve got to be looking for, that can work hard in training and play the right way.” – said Redknapp for Sky Sports.

? Declan Rice

? Harry Kane Jamie Redknapp says Manchester United should be aiming for both English players in the summer transfer window. ? pic.twitter.com/pJRuyYaHfM — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 21, 2022

West Ham skipper has been strongly linked with West Ham exit the past two transfer windows and record bids are expected for him this summer by clubs like Man UTD and Chelsea.

Moyes seems adamant to tie Rice to a new improved contract and lately in an interview said Rice won’t be sold under £150m.

Rice has helped West Ham reach Europa League semi-final this season and will face Frankfurt next week at London Stadium.