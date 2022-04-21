Man City star set to run down contract and will seek mega move to elite club

Raheem Sterling has been one of the best signings Manchester City have made since their infamous takeover back in 2008 but his time at the club could be coming to an end, as the Englishman is ready to run down his contract and leave on a free transfer next year.

This is according to Football Insider, who reports that the 27-year-old has failed to agree to terms on a new deal to replace his current agreement, which expires in the summer of 2023.

Sterling is believed to be in no rush to settle his future and is happy to stay at Etihad Stadium next season without signing an extension.

Preliminary talks have been held over a new City deal but an agreement is not believed to be close and the Englishman believes he can secure a move to an elite club when the time comes.

One club that has reportedly been interested in the 27-year-old for a while, has been Spanish giants Barcelona. 90min reported last month that the Catalan side remains interested in the winger after opting for Ferran Torres in January instead.

The La Liga side are still struggling financially and therefore, signing the Englishman on a free in 2023 could work out for both parties.

Sterling has been incredible for City over the years and was part of Cityzen’s sides that lifted three Premier League titles, five League Cups and an FA Cup.

City made a big signing in Jack Grealish last summer and it is expected that the former Aston Villa man will take over the left-wing position from next season onwards, which will see Sterling’s minutes reduced – which was evident at the start of this season.

Next summer will be the right time for the 27-year-old to move on and take his talents to a club that needs him more.