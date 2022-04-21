According to reports from Spain Newcastle United are ready to offer Philippe Coutinho the same terms as on his Barcelona contract and sign the former Liverpool attacker ahead of Aston Villa.

Sport report that Newcastle are keen to complete a deal for £33.3m.

Newcastle would be willing to pay €40m for Coutinho and match his current salary. — @sport pic.twitter.com/NAXrQLP5ks — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) April 21, 2022

Since returning to Premier League and joining Steven Gerrard’s side on loan last January, Coutinho has shown signs he is back to his best scoring four goals and assisting three.

The report says that Aston Villa would like to delay the full payment for Coutinho or sign him for a lower price. And with Barca keen to offload his £224,000-a-week wages, a move to Newcastle this summer is likely.

Newcastle are in a position to meet the asking price and they have told his representatives that they will also match the wages he is currently on.