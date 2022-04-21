According to Italian newspaper Tuttosport, via Sport Witness, Paratici wants to make a big-money move of around £42m to sign Torino duo, the right wing-back Singo and centre-back Bremer.

Tottenham manager Conte has made a personal request for the Seria A duo in a bid to strengthen his defence this summer., according to the report.

The Telegraph reported that Conte wants up to six new signings at Spurs this summer with Singo and Bremer on the list.

Matt Law said that the former Inter manager also wants two midfielders, a forward and a reserve goalkeeper, with Tottenham optimistic of signing Sam Johnstone on a free transfer from West Bromwich Albion.

? Tottenham are preparing an audacious £42m double swoop for two Torino defenders Wilfried Singo and Gleison Bremer. (Source: Tuttosport) pic.twitter.com/TYz7R3BBZt — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) April 21, 2022

The club are also considering a move to try to re-sign Christian Eriksen on a free transfer and Youri Tielemans has been linked with a move to the North London club.

Conte has made it clear that he wants to build a squad that is capable of challenging for trophies.