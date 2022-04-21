Real Madrid prepare move for Newcastle star just few months after joining

As expected by many, Bruno Guimaraes is quickly becoming a fan favourite amongst the Newcastle United faithful after the Brazilain’s move to Tyneside from Lyon in January.

The Brazilian has been really impressive for the Magpies and showed himself to be a game-winner in their two most recent clashes with Leicester City and Crystal Palace, where he grabbed two goals in one match and an assist in the other.

Even though the dust has barely settled on his move to England, Spanish newspaper AS reports that Real Madrid are interested in signing the 24-year-old, as they look to rejuvenate their ageing midfield in the coming years.

The La Liga giants are reportedly said to not be considering Guimaraes for the next summer window, with AS saying the idea would be to potentially sign the 24-year-old after the World Cup in the winter. Whether that means the January window of 2023 or the summer one remains to be seen.

Guimaraes has a contract with Newcastle until the summer of 2026 and therefore the Magpies won’t be under any pressure to sell him. If Real Madrid do want to make a move, with a contract that length, it will cost them a large chunk of money, especially if the Brazilian keeps performing the way he has been.

It is hard to see Newcastle selling Guimaraes anytime soon with the ambitions the new owners have set out for the club. The 24-year-old has been a brilliant signing and could be the man to guide the Magpies up the table.

The only worry for the Premier League side is the fact it is Real Madrid and if they turn the midfielder’s head, then Newcastle could have an unsettled player on their hands.