Tottenham duo may never play for Spurs again as Paratici’s plan emerges

Tottenham Hotspur duo Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso may have played their last game for the club, as the North London side have been linked with moves for Leandro Paredes and Nicolo Zaniolo.

The pair are currently out on loan in France and Spain, with Ndombele failing to produce regularly for Lyon, whilst Lo Celso has been performing well for Villarreal under Unai Emery.

Football Insider has already reported that Antonio Conte has stated that the Frenchman has no future at the club and with the North London club being linked to several midfield signings, the same destiny could await the Argentine midfielder.

Two of these midfield targets are said to be Leandro Paredes and Nicolo Zaniolo, who would fill in the positions of the outgoing Spurs midfielders perfectly.

As reported by L’Equipe (via Sport Witness), Spurs have an interest in the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder, with Antonio Conte’s side said to be following him closely.

Elsewhere, Calciomercato claims Tottenham are seeking a move for Roma attacking midfielder Zaniolo, with the Serie A side having ‘no intention’ of meeting his current contract demands.

This would be an upgrade for Spurs’ midfield, as they look to add to the signing of Rodrigo Bentancur, who the North London club signed from Juventus in January.

Zaniolo especially would be a big coup for the club, as the Italian is considered one of the most talented players in Serie A and someone like Conte would certainly bring the best out of the 22-year-old.

This summer is set to be a big one for Tottenham, as the club looks to aid Conte in his quest to take the North London club forward.