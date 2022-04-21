Tottenham midfielder admits frustration with injuries this season Posted by Nick Jones April 21st 2022, 12:17 Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp admits his frustration he has endured this season with groin issue.21-year-old has been on the sidelines since early February and now has missed 12 Premier League matches in a row.“It’s been a really frustrating one. The most difficult part of it has been the unknown. Normally, you knew a set time, but with this one it was about being patient. I’ll definitely make sure when I’m back, I’ll be right.” said Skipp for the official website. Skipp was highly preferred by Conte upon his arrival and just yesterday the club agreed a new contract with midfielder until 2027. Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.