Tottenham’s search for a creative midfielder leads back to an emotional reunion with old friend

Christian Eriksen has given the green light for his return to Tottenham Hotspur at the end of the season and will return to Spurs two years after leaving the club.

This is according to Todofichajes, who state that everything points toward the Danish international returning to North London to join the project of his former coach at Inter, Antonio Conte.

The 30-year-old played 226 times for Spurs in the Premier League across a seven-year period and scored an incredible 51 goals and a further 62 assists for the Lilywhites.

The midfielder was a fan-favourite at the club and it will be an emotional reunion should it happen, after everything that has happened to the man since leaving the club.

Eriksen is currently playing for Premier League side Brentford until the end of the season and is performing at a high level for the Bees, which has helped them to secure Premier League safety. The Dane has played six times for the club, with one goal and two assists since returning to England.

The fact that Eriksen is playing at all is remarkable considering what happened to him in the summer at the Euros. The 30-year-old went into cardiac arrest during a game with Finland and many thought he wasn’t going to make it.

However, the midfielder thankfully recovered to full health and is now ready to step back up to the level he belongs at.

The Danish international will be a welcomed body back in North London, as Conte lacks midfielders in his squad, especially ones of a creative type.

This would be a sensational move should it happen and the whole football world would be tuning in when he steps out in front of the Tottenham crowd for the first time.