Antonio Rudiger’s advisor drops transfer hint on Instagram

Antonio Rudiger’s advisor Saif Rubie has posted a picture on Instagram, with a caption that hints at helping Manchester United.
Rudiger is reportedly a transfer target for Manchester United, especially after the recent appointment of Erik ten Hag, according to the Daily Mirror.
Now, his advisor may have hinted at a move to Manchester United for one of his clients, posting a picture of Sir Alex Ferguson with the caption: “Let’s see if I can help revive this sleeping giant #gloryglory,” as seen in the tweet below.
?? Antonio Rüdiger's agent Saif Rubie:
"Let's see if I can help revive this sleeping giant #gloryglory"
(Source: ig/saifpr) pic.twitter.com/FZROZU1wOS
— Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) April 22, 2022
Rudiger’s advisor may just be stirring the pot, or attempting to push other club’s to increase their offers.