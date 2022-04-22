Antonio Rudiger’s advisor drops transfer hint on Instagram

Antonio Rudiger’s advisor Saif Rubie has posted a picture on Instagram, with a caption that hints at helping Manchester United.

Rudiger is reportedly a transfer target for Manchester United, especially after the recent appointment of Erik ten Hag, according to the Daily Mirror.

Now, his advisor may have hinted at a move to Manchester United for one of his clients, posting a picture of Sir Alex Ferguson with the caption: “Let’s see if I can help revive this sleeping giant #gloryglory,” as seen in the tweet below.

Rudiger’s advisor may just be stirring the pot, or attempting to push other club’s to increase their offers.

