Arsenal are reportedly interested in former Chelsea defender Valentino Livramento, who recently signed for Southampton.

The 19-year-old right-back signed from the Chelsea academy last summer and has kicked on at Southampton to become a regular first-team player. The English defender didn’t make an appearance for the Chelsea senior team during his time there, and the London club may regret selling him one day.

In an interview with Arsenal 442, CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs, Livramento is on Mikel Arteta’s wish list for this summer.

Chelsea do have the option to purchase Livramento back from Southampton, but this doesn’t kick in until 2023, according to The Athletic. If Arsenal do make an effort to sign the young full-back this summer, Chelsea will be unable to stop Livramento from making the switch to their London rivals.

Staying at Southampton could be the best move for his development, however, as he’s getting regular Premier League game time. A move to Arsenal or Chelsea could see his progression halted, as he may play second fiddle to a more experienced defender.

Livramento has made 27 league appearances already this season, after not even featuring once for former club Chelsea.