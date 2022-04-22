Barcelona are ready to offer Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford a fresh start if Erik ten Hag doesn’t want him as part of his rebuild.

Rashford has struggled for form this season and has only managed twelve starts in the Premier League. The arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho have meant he’s fallen lower in the pecking order at Old Trafford.

According to Sport, Barcelona are ready to offer Rashford a way out, with Ten Hag expected to completely overhaul the current squad when he arrives in the summer.

In the three seasons previous to this one, Rashford had scored over ten league goals in all of them. There is undoubtedly a player in there, but it’s going to take a manager to trust him and have patience with him in order to get the 24-year-old playing at the top level again.

Barcelona manager Xavi has targeted the Premier League for a few signings in the last six months, bringing in Ferran Torres, Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and Adama Traore, all of who have helped contribute to their upturn in form since the arrival of the Spanish manager.