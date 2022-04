Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy was allowed to skip his latest court hearing ahead of his upcoming trial.

Mendy has denied accusations of rape, sexual assault and attempted rape over an 11 month period, and he was given permission to skip his court hearing ahead of his trial, according to The Sun.

All offences allegedly took place at his home in Chesire.

Mendy is still on bail along with his co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie.