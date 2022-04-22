Chelsea set to miss out on target as player is ready to join PSG this summer

Ousmane Dembélé will not renew his contract with Barcelona before the end of this season and has everything agreed to join Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

The 24-year-old has been stuck in a contract battle with the Catalan side for some time now and his decision to move on from Barca might be the right one for his career.

The Frenchman’s move from Borussia Dortmund back in 2017 has not worked out for both parties, as the winger has had several injury issues and as a result, has failed to find any consistency.

The Frenchman’s next club will be PSG reports Todofichajes, who states that the agreement is done and in order to avoid destabilising the end of the player’s season, it will not be made official until June.

Dembele has been in great form of late under Barca’s new coach, Xavi; but it is clear he has decided to move on, which is a blow for the La Liga giants, as they clearly wanted the winger to stay and be part of the club’s climb back to the top.

This is also a blow for Chelsea, who have been linked with the World Cup winner for months by many sources, such as the Dail Star.

Thomas Tuchel worked with the Frenchman at Dortmund and has praised the player’s ability on many occasions. Chelsea have plenty of players to fill their inside winger positions, so whether this really is a blow to the London club is subjective.

A fresh start could be exactly what Dembele needs to consistently perform at the level he is currently at under Xavi.

The 24-year-old is incredibly talented and if PSG can keep hold of Kylian Mbappe as well this summer, full-backs in Ligue 1 will have nightmares after playing the Paris club.