Conte tells Tottenham’s 24-year-old defender to find new club

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Antonio Conte is preparing for his first full season in charge at Tottenham Hotspur by not only identifying targets but deciding which players to clear out to make room and funds for these new acquisitions. 

There have been several names thrown around in the media with regards to facing the Conte axe, such as Tanguy Ndombele, but next on the list is Joe Rodon, who Spurs will listen to offers for this summer after failing to break into Antonio Conte’s team reports Football Insider.

Joe Rodon is allowed to leave Tottenham this summer

The 24-year-old is yet to play a single Premier League minute of action since the Italian took over despite using a formation with three at the back, which says it all when it comes to the former Chelsea manager’s feelings about the player.

Football Insider state that Rodon has “100 per cent” made up his mind to leave this summer but it is yet to be seen where he will end up.

Newcastle United and Brighton were said to be interested in the defender back in January but nothing ever came to fruition.

More Stories / Latest News
Barcelona to offer Manchester United star a fresh start after Erik ten Hag appointment
One of Liverpool’s front three to be offered new contract soon
Mohamed Salah says he is not sure about agreeing a new contract at Liverpool but will stay next season

At one stage it looked like the 24-year-old might have a future in North London after the last international break, where Conte was “very complimentary” about Rodon’s performance for Wales against Austria according to Wales manager Rob Page, which was reported by Wales Online.

That isn’t the case of course, as the Welsh defender is now facing the door at Spurs.

 

More Stories Joe Rodon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.