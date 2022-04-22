Conte tells Tottenham’s 24-year-old defender to find new club

Antonio Conte is preparing for his first full season in charge at Tottenham Hotspur by not only identifying targets but deciding which players to clear out to make room and funds for these new acquisitions.

There have been several names thrown around in the media with regards to facing the Conte axe, such as Tanguy Ndombele, but next on the list is Joe Rodon, who Spurs will listen to offers for this summer after failing to break into Antonio Conte’s team reports Football Insider.

The 24-year-old is yet to play a single Premier League minute of action since the Italian took over despite using a formation with three at the back, which says it all when it comes to the former Chelsea manager’s feelings about the player.

Football Insider state that Rodon has “100 per cent” made up his mind to leave this summer but it is yet to be seen where he will end up.

Newcastle United and Brighton were said to be interested in the defender back in January but nothing ever came to fruition.

At one stage it looked like the 24-year-old might have a future in North London after the last international break, where Conte was “very complimentary” about Rodon’s performance for Wales against Austria according to Wales manager Rob Page, which was reported by Wales Online.

That isn’t the case of course, as the Welsh defender is now facing the door at Spurs.