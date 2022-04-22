Crystal Palace renew their interest in Arsenal star after January bid rejected

Crystal Palace are planning on renewing their interest in Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah, who is out of contract this summer.

Arsenal aren’t giving up hope of signing Nketiah to a new deal, particularly after his recent brace against London rivals Chelsea. The 22-year-old hasn’t been given much of a chance this season, and it would be a shame to see him leave on a free transfer.

According to The Times, Crystal Palace have offered the forward a contract for when his current deal expires in the summer, after having a £6m transfer bid rejected in January. Borussia Monchengladbach have also made an offer to the Englishman, and have been scouting him for two years.

Mikel Arteta wants Nketiah to stay, but with Arsenal planning on buying a striker in the summer, it’s unlikely he will get a regular chance in the first team.

Nketiah has scored five goals in the Carabao Cup this season, and there is undoubtedly some talent there waiting to be unleashed. Before his recent start against Southampton, Nketiah had only played less than 170 minutes in the league this season.

Still only 22, Nketiah has his whole career ahead of him, so a move away from the club to a side where he will get regular first-team football will be a smart move for his development.