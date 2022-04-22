Chelsea star Michy Batshuayi is currently flourishing out on loan in Turkey, but he will be allowed to leave the club this summer on a permanent transfer.

The Belgian striker has been sent out on loan five times since signing in 2016, and the London club are expected to cut their losses in order to receive a fee before his contract expires next year.

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea will attempt to recoup a percentage of what they initially paid for him, and many clubs are interested in securing his signature.

Wolves, Everton, Southampton, Brighton and Leeds are all believed to be interested in the 28-year-old, with offers from Germany, Italy and Spain also on the table.

The Chelsea striker is currently on loan at Besiktas, where has scored 14 goals in 28 league games.

When given the chance with regular game time, Batshuayi has been known to score goals. The Belgian man scored nine goals in 14 games whilst on loan at Borussia Dortmund and six goals in 14 games during his first loan spell at Crystal Palace.

However, inconsistency has been his biggest downfall, and he was unsuccessful during his second spell with The Eagles and failed to perform on loan at Valencia.

If a Premier League side can get the best out of him and continue his form he’s producing in Turkey, he could be a smart signing for a reasonable transfer fee.