After their recent promotion to the Premier League, Fulham are planning a surprise bid for Manchester United transfer target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Fulham recently secured their promotion back to the Premier League after an impressive season under Marco Silva. After being promoted and relegated on multiple occasions, the London club will need to invest smartly in order to try and stay in the league next campaign.

According to 90min, Fulham are showing an interest in Manchester United transfer target Milinkovic-Savic, with Juventus also reportedly interested.

Serbian Aleksandar Mitrovic is reportedly attempting to convince his international colleague to join the current Championship club, but with interest from European giants like Manchester United and Juventus, it might not be an easy task.

Milinkovic-Savic has 19 goal contributions in the league this season, so it will be interesting to see if he is willing to give up being a key player at Lazio to try and progress his career elsewhere. The 27-year-old has been at the Italian club for seven years now, since moving from Belgian side Genk.

Manchester United are expected to make a lot of signings this summer, with Erik ten Hag planning on a mass exodus of the deadwood at the club. Multiple signings are expected to come in, and with Paul Pogba’s contract expiring and Nemanja Matic recently announcing he will leave, a midfielder could be a top priority for the Dutchman.