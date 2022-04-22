Gareth Bale linked with shock move to American club

Gareth Bale has been linked with a shock move to American club DC United.

Bale looks set to leave Real Madrid this summer, and a move to America could be on the cards, according to Steven Goff in the tweet below.

Bale has struggled in recent years at Madrid after a successful period when he first joined the club.

A Sunday League team from Southampton, England, were quick to deny rumours of Bale joining their club, as they share the same name as the MLS side linked with the Welshman, as seen in the tweet below.

Bale will be desperate to play regularly, especially with Wales potentially playing in the World Cup in the winter.

