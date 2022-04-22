Gareth Bale has been linked with a shock move to American club DC United.

Bale looks set to leave Real Madrid this summer, and a move to America could be on the cards, according to Steven Goff in the tweet below.

D.C. United in talks with Gareth Bale’s reps about move to MLS, I’m told. (They actually spoke months ago but didn’t go anywhere.) Sides exchanging proposals but unclear whether It will pick up speed. DCU prepared to pay more than Wayne Rooney in 2018. Bale leaving Real Madrid. — Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) April 21, 2022

Bale has struggled in recent years at Madrid after a successful period when he first joined the club.

A Sunday League team from Southampton, England, were quick to deny rumours of Bale joining their club, as they share the same name as the MLS side linked with the Welshman, as seen in the tweet below.

Bale will be desperate to play regularly, especially with Wales potentially playing in the World Cup in the winter.