Liverpool enter race for Manchester United transfer target

Liverpool have entered the race for Manchester United transfer target Konrad Laimer from RB Leipzig.

Laimer is impressing at Leipzig this season and is attracting interest from many clubs around Europe.

German magazine Kicker (as relayed by Inside Futbol) has listed Manchester United, Tottenham, Bayern Munich and now Liverpool as clubs interested in the Austrian midfielder.

With the likes of Jordan Henderson, Thiago, and James Milner all reaching the back end of their careers, signing a younger midfielder for the future might be a smart move from Jurgen Klopp.

Laimer is blend of experience and youth. Despite only being 24-years-old, Laimer has played over 100 times in the Bundesliga and has been capped 19 times by his country.

Signing Laimer could allow Liverpool to send Curtis Jones or Harvey Elliot out on loan, in order to get some more first-team experience. Although both players have shown glimpses of talent, being out on loan could see them flourish into first-team players.

Manchester United could be a likely destination for Laimer due to the links between Leipzig and Ralf Rangnick. Although Rangnick won’t be manager next season, he will be staying at the club in an advisory role.