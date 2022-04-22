Major summer signing could see Guardiola stay longer at Man City

Pep Guardiola has taken English football by storm, creating one of the best teams the country has ever seen and accumulating three Premier League titles, one FA Cup and four League Cups along the way, whilst also being the man to take Manchester City to their only Champions League final.

The City job is the longest position the Spaniard has held in his career and by the time his contract comes to an end in 2023, it would be seven years in charge of the Citizens.

All signs pointed toward the former Barcelona coach leaving when that time arrived and taking a different path in his career – such as international management – which Guardiola himself mentioned recently in a press conference.

However, that plan might just change and it could be thanks to one of Man City’s summer signings.

Spanish journalist Guillem Balague reported via a Twitter thread, that Man City have agreed personal terms with Erling Haaland and that the Borussia Dortmund striker is favouring a move to Manchester.

On Haaland City sources suggest it is not all done, but… Personal terms have been agreed for a while with City and others, he knows what everyone offers Something has happened in recent days. It could be ‘Benzema’ and his amazing form which has made him think twice about RM pic.twitter.com/V9CsJloxJk — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) April 21, 2022

The journalist then went on to say: “Also Pep. Haaland has heard that him arriving could confirm the manager staying for longer.”

“Pep has wanted a striker from his second season at City, it was even discussed on his first one.”

Guardiola never got that striker as Sergio Aguero was always there. When the Argentine left last summer, Harry Kane was the man the Manchester club targetted but it never came to fruition.

Now City are on the verge of signing one of Europe’s most sought after talents and Guardiola will eventually get his striker.

The Norweigan could be the leader of the City attack for many years. Could this make Guardiola stay beyond his 2023 contract? The Spaniard would want to work with the 21-year-old for more than just the year that is currently planned and he’s probably imagining what the two could do together.

This would be incredible news for Man City fans, maybe not so, for the rest of the league.