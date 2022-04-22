Manager fears star duo might join Newcastle and West Ham

Mainz manager Bo Svensson fears star duo Moussa Niakhate and Jerry St Juste could both leave the club this summer, with Newcastle and West Ham interested.

“They might both go. It’s also possible that one of them stays. To think that both will stay is very optimistic,” said Svensson, as reported by HITC.

Both players have been linked with moves to the Premier League, often a step many players want to make to progress their careers.

The Premier League is widely considered the best in the world, so it’s no wonder Svensson is resigned to losing the duo.