Manchester United one of several clubs interested in Liverpool target

Manchester United along with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are looking into the possibility of signing Liverpool target Serge Gnabry.

The Bayern Munich winger’s contract finishes in the summer of 2023 and the German club would have to sell him this summer or risk losing the 26-year-old for free.

This is according to Todofichajes, who report that the above clubs are interested and that the signing of the German would reach up to €70million, along with a larger contract than the one the 26-year-old is on at Bayern currently.

Speaking recently to Sport1, Bayern Munich’s CEO Oliver Kahn stated that the club are in talks with the winger over a new contract, with the German saying: “We are in talks. Serge knows what we as a club ask of him”.

This isn’t good news for the interested parties because if Bayern want something to happen, it usually happens.

Nevertheless, there is always a chance and if things go sideways these clubs need to be ready.

One of the clubs who were said to be really interested in acquiring the 26-year-old was Liverpool, which was reported by GOAL. The German has been targetted as an option for the right-wing position, should Mohamed Salah decide to leave the club.

As for United, with Erik ten Hag now at the helm, the winger would make a good fit in the Dutchman’s system. The Bayern man is able to play on the left as well as the right which is the same as Jadon Sancho and that could be a big tool for the new Man United boss to utilise.

Gnabry will most likely make his decision soon and leaves a train of clubs waiting for his reply back to Bayern.