Manchester United star insists fan threats won’t force him out of the club

Manchester United star Harry Maguire has insisted threats from a fan won’t force him out of the club, after he received an email threatening him and his family.

Maguire received an email which led to police sniffer dogs carrying out bomb searches on his property, just two days after Manchester United’s humiliating defeat to rivals Liverpool.

According to a source from The Sun, Maguire won’t be forced out by threats like this and the safety of his family is his number one priority.

Unsurprisingly the threats have shaken the family, but Maguire is fully focused on Manchester United and continuing at Old Trafford in the future.