Manchester United star insists fan threats won’t force him out of the club

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United star Harry Maguire has insisted threats from a fan won’t force him out of the club, after he received an email threatening him and his family.

Maguire received an email which led to police sniffer dogs carrying out bomb searches on his property, just two days after Manchester United’s humiliating defeat to rivals Liverpool.

More Stories / Latest News
Manager fears star duo might join Newcastle and West Ham
Max Verstappen takes dig at Lewis Hamilton amid Chelsea takeover bid
Newcastle star considered for surprise World Cup call up

According to a source from The Sun, Maguire won’t be forced out by threats like this and the safety of his family is his number one priority.

Unsurprisingly the threats have shaken the family, but Maguire is fully focused on Manchester United and continuing at Old Trafford in the future.

More Stories Harry Maguire

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.