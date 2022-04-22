Manchester United midfielder could have played his last game for the club after Ralf Rangnick confirmed he may be out for the rest of the season.

Pogba hobbled off in United’s most recent game against Liverpool, shortly after the Merseyside club took an early lead at Anfield.

Rangnick spoke to the media, ahead of Manchester United’s trip to Arsenal on Saturday. “Paul, as it seems after the scan we did, it’s very unlikely he will play until the end of the season,” said Rangnick, as reported by Sky Sports.

With Pogba out of contract in the summer, and likely to be out for the rest of the season, there’s a good chance his short appearance at Anfield was his final game for the Manchester club.

Real Madrid and Juventus are reportedly in talks with the Frenchman, according to Sky Sports, who appears to have given up all hope of continuing to play for Manchester United

Pogba was recently booed by fans against Norwich, but the United midfielder didn’t seem to care as he laughed on the bench and appeared to cup his ears as he walked off the pitch at full-time.