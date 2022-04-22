Manchester United star set to be dropped for upcoming game against Arsenal

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is set to be dropped to the bench against Arsenal after a string of poor performances.

Maguire has been struggling for form recently and has even received threats via email, as reported by The Sun.

When the new manager Erik ten Hag comes in the summer, there’s no doubt he will be looking to bring in a host of new signings to improve this squad which has been unsuccessful so far this season.

Maguire may be one of the victims of the planned overhaul, and it looks like he may not be involved against Arsenal this weekend.

According to The Athletic, Maguire is set to start on the bench this weekend. The player himself still wants to travel with the squad despite the recent threats, but it’s understood a place in the starting eleven won’t be an option.

Even despite recent events, Maguire may have been a candidate to be benched, after another terrible performance away to Liverpool. Maguire is clearly struggling as it stands, and will be hoping the appointment of a new manager will allow him to reset next season and start a fresh.