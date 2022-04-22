Manchester United transfer target turns down third new contract offer

Manchester United transfer target Declan Rice has turned down a third contract offer at West Ham and is open to a move this summer.

Rice is a transfer target of Manchester United, according to the Daily Mail, but a £150m price tag may have been a stumbling block in any deal away from the club.

Now, Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Rice has turned down a third contract offer, and is open to a move this summer, as seen in the tweet below.

Excl: Declan Rice has turned down third contract offer at West Ham. There’s still no agreement – Rice has always been committed, but he’s now open to a move this summer. ??????? #WHUFC West Ham insist he’s untouchable as David Moyes said – but Declan Rice won’t sign a new deal. pic.twitter.com/5TIjcO2zUS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 22, 2022

Although West Ham were originally demanding £150m for the midfielder, they may be forced to accept a lot less to avoid him leaving on a free transfer.

If Rice continues to turn down new contract offers, he will eventually be able to leave on a free, so West Ham may sell him this summer to avoid this situation.

However, it’s unlikely anyone will be willing to pay £150m, so the London club could accept a smaller fee this summer.

Manchester United will be in desperate need for a midfielder this summer, with Nemanja Matic asking to leave, and Paul Pogba out of contract.